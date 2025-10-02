A Mansfield man who drove a car without headlights, a bonnet, bumpers or even the driver's seat was also disqualified and lacking insurance, a court has heard.

Ben Parker collided with a bollard in a white Skoda after police followed him to a car park on Newcastle Avenue in Worksop, at 11.15pm on July 22, magistrates in Mansfield were told.

"The car had been stripped," said Jessica Lovett, prosecuting. "Most of the components were gone and it was in no fit state to be driven on a public road."

Parker had been using the spare wheel as a driver's seat, the steering wheel was loosely fitted and missing an airbag, and the fuse box was exposed.

There was no bonnet on the Skoda and there were neither bumpers nor headlights.

The speedometer and other instrument dials were hanging close to the floor and Parker was driving with false number plates.

Parker, who was given credit for his early guilty plea, agreed with the prosecution case, but had nothing to say.

The court heard he was disqualified for accumulating 12 points on his licence within the last three years.

The 22-year-old, of Lindley Street, Mansfield, admitted driving a vehicle in a condition likely to cause danger of injury, without a licence or insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

“When you do get your licence back you will have nine points which means you will have to be very careful,” the presiding magistrate told him.

“You don’t want to be doing silly things like driving that vehicle.”

He was also fined £416 and ordered to pay a £166 surcharge with £85 costs.