Mansfield man dragged wife from car and abandoned her in Birmingham

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard Marcus Young pulled over to take a phone call, on March 23, but when he finished the car would not start and he began swearing at his wife

Teresa Simms, prosecuting, said when Young told her to get out and she refused, he went around to the passenger side, put his arm around her neck and tried to pull her from the car.

A witness saw Young drag her out by the arms and onto the ground, and, when she stood up, push her into a garden.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Ms Simms said: “She was left in an unfamiliar place with no way of getting home.”

The court heard Young's wife reported the incident at Mansfield Police Station the next day, but returned on April 6 to say she did not want the prosecution to go ahead.

Young, aged 47, of Patterson Place, Mansfield, admitted assault.

The court heard Young has nine previous convictions for 22 offences, and was last in trouble in 2000.

Young, who represented himself, said: "I was an idiot, but I categorically did not put my hand around my wife's neck. I would never, never do that.”

He described himself as ‘embarrassed and ashamed’.

He was given an 18-month community order, told to attend 31 sessions of a building better relationships course and ordered to pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.