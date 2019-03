A Mansfield man has been charged with using violence to secure entry, common assault and taking a vehicle without the owner's consent.

Andrew Bembridge, 31, of Acacia Court, Forest Town, Mansfield, was arrested in connection with an incident that occurred on Tuesday, March 19 and another incident the next day.

He was arrested yesterday at 5pm in Mansfield Road, Clipstone.

He has been remanded and will appear in Nottingham Magistrates Court tomorrow for a remand hearing.