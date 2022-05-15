Mansfield man charged with robbery after early hours Sutton incident

The teen was threatened and had his scooter stolen in Hillocks Road, Sutton, shortly after 2.45am yesterday (Saturday, May 14).
Officers arrested a suspect moments later in Sutton Road.
They also recovered a screwdriver and substances that are believed to be heroin and cannabis.
Scott Callaway, 33, of Gladstone Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, was later charged with robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of class A and class B drugs.
He has been remanded in custody to appear before Nottingham Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Monday, May 16).
Officers have also returned the electric scooter to the victim.
Detective Constable Ryan Lambert, who is leading the investigation for Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Thanks to the swift actions of our response colleagues, an arrest was made and the victim got his scooter back.
"We have now been able to put a suspect before the court."