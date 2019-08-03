Mansfield man charged with four offences after ‘dangerous driving’ incident

A 38-year-old man has been charged with four offences in connection with an incident that took place in Mansfield.

Darren Spencer, of Third Avenue, Mansfield, is charged with driving while over the prescribed limit, driving without insurance, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and taking a vehicle without consent of the owner.

The incident took place in the Berry Hill area. Pic: Google Images.

All charges are linked to an incident that took place on Wednesday, July 24 in Berry Hill following reports of dangerous driving.

Spencer is due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 22.

