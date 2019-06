A Mansfield man has been charged with five burglaries, including three at holiday villas.

David Evans, 38, of Egmanton Road, Meden Vale, has been released on police bail with conditions, until he appears at Mansfield Magistrates' Court on July 18.

The charges relate to three burglaries at three separate villas at Center Parcs, Ollerton, on June 11 and two house burglaries in Highfield Road, Clipstone, on May 7.