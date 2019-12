A man is due to appear in court next month, after he was charged with criminal damage following an incident in Mansfield in the early hours of Christmas Day morning.

Jordan Lidgett of Bradmore Court, Mansfield, has been charged with criminal damage following the incident in Hibbert Road, Mansfield on December 25.

Hibbert Road, Mansfield

A spokesman from Nottinghamshire Police said the 21-year-old is due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

He is set to appear in court on Tuesday, January 14, next year.