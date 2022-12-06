Mansfield man charged with causing deaths of Sutton man and young son by dangerous driving

James Gibson, aged 30, of Mapletoft Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, entered no pleas to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Mairin Casey, HM Coroner for Nottinghamshire, recorded a provisional cause of death as multiple traumatic injuries and road traffic collision, when an inquest was opened in September.

John Woodcock, also known as Dan, with his son Lewis.

“It’s a very sad case,” said Lucy Woodcock, prosecuting. "It's clearly a case that has to be sent to the Crown Court. The starting point is five years."

