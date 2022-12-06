News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield man charged with causing deaths of Sutton man and young son by dangerous driving

A Mansfield man has appeared in court charged with causing the deaths of a Sutton man and his young son by dangerous driving.

By Tim Cunningham
31 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 6:08pm

James Gibson, aged 30, of Mapletoft Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, entered no pleas to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

John Woodcock, 44, of Sutton, and his two-year-old son, Lewis, died in hospital following a collision in Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield, close to the junction with Pleasley Hill, which happened just after 6.10pm on Saturday, January 15.

Mairin Casey, HM Coroner for Nottinghamshire, recorded a provisional cause of death as multiple traumatic injuries and road traffic collision, when an inquest was opened in September.

John Woodcock, also known as Dan, with his son Lewis.
“It’s a very sad case,” said Lucy Woodcock, prosecuting. "It's clearly a case that has to be sent to the Crown Court. The starting point is five years."

Gibson was granted unconditional bail to appear before Nottingham Crown Court for a case management hearing, on January 6.