Mansfield man charged at teenagers outside school gates wielding a hammer

A Mansfield man who charged at a group of teenagers while wielding a hammer outside school gates was goaded by their threats and bad language, a court has heard.

When Damien Rowett told the four teens, "I told you once, stop f****** swearing," they became confrontational and asked: "What are you going to do?"

Michael Little, prosecuting, said he and the gang started squaring up to each other on Somersall Street on March 10.

A teacher tried to guide Rowett away, but he went to his car and came back brandishing a yellow and black handled hammer above his head.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

The teenagers continued to goad a “frustrated” Rowett by saying they knew where he lived and threatened to put his windscreen through.

He tried to run at them, but was grabbed by an off-duty police officer.

When police later asked him if he would have used the hammer, he said: “Maybe, maybe not.”

“If we weren't present I don't like to think what would have happened,” said one of the teachers who witnessed the incident.

Paige Tugby, mitigating, said Rowett, of previous good character, was remorseful and recognised he should have walked away but "wasn't thinking straight."

"He is very clear it was a very stupid thing to do," she said. "He did explain from his point of view what happened at the police station."

She said Rowett was the registered carer for his wife and she would suffer if he was sent to prison. He was in a "highly emotional state" following the death of his grandfather the week before.

“I would urge you to give him a chance, and one chance only, and step back from immediate custody,” added Ms Tugby.

Rowett, aged 33, of Dozen Drive, Mansfield, admitted possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and making threats when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on March 25.

Sentencing was adjourned until Tuesday when he received a six month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 80 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £228 court costs.

The presiding magistrate praised the bravery of the teachers who intervened between him and the gang, adding: “It is down to them you didn’t end up using the hammer on one of the children.”