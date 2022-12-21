Mansfield man called 999 immediately after launching assault on partner

An argument from the previous night over 'nothing specific' had spilled over to the morning of September 4 and Jordan Santana got hold of his partner's car keys to leave his address, said prosecutor Annelli Pritchard.

After she prevented him from leaving, Santana, aged 28, pushed her onto the car bonnet and then punched her three or four times before throwing her to the floor.

When his partner bit his leg he grabbed her by the throat and punched her again before he called the police.

Nottingham Magistrates Court

In an interview with police Santana accepted losing his temper but said he was acting in self-defence after he was bitten.

But Ms Pritchard said that only the complainant, who is 'particularly vulnerable' and was left with scratches and bruises, would be able to claim lawful self-defence.

The court heard his partner wouldn't make a statement and the prosecution was based solely on the admissions that he made to the police.

Pars Samrai, mitigating, said Santana, who has no previous convictions, made full admissions to the police and expressed his remorse.

He deserved full credit for his guilty plea, which he entered at the first opportunity, and read a character reference by his employer.

Santana, of Seventh Avenue, Forest Town, admitted assault when he appeared before Nottingham Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He received an 18-month community order with 31 rehabilitation days.

He was fined £50 and ordered to pay £86 costs and a £114 surcharge.