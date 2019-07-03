Mansfield man bullied partner- smashing her head against brick wall

A Mansfield man was sent into youth custody for making his partner's life a misery - especially at Christmas, New Year's Day and on her birthday.

She ended up with head injuries but refused to complain about the behaviour of Corey Robinson, 20, Nottingham Crown Court heard.



He admitted assault causing actual bodily harm; making threats to kill; engaging in coercive behaviour between December 24 and March 10.

Judge John Burgess saw pictures of the woman and said: "Her face was hideously swollen. There were serious concerns about injuries to the neck, the legs. It makes frightening viewing."

He told Robinson: "She refused to make a complaint because she was in thrall to you.

"You can't treat anyone like that. This was extremely coercive controlling behaviour."

Leanne Summers, prosecuting, said that a neighbour heard Robinson shouting abuse at the woman and said: "You have ruined Christmas." There was more trouble on New Year's Day.

At her birthday party in March, he was heard telling her: "You have got no self-respect. I hate you."

Later Robinson was seen attacking her and witnesses alerted police officers.

"He smashed her head against a brick wall. He said 'look what you have made me do,'" Miss Summers told the court.

Robinson of Kirton Court, Mansfield later said the woman had "punched herself."

Miss Summers added: "There is no witness statement from her. She was not willing to engage with the police throughout the investigation.

"The complainant is fairly petite and vulnerable in these circumstances. The coercive behaviour was intended to cause fear and distress."

Katrina Wilson, mitigating, said: "I don't want to overstate this but they had two-way arguments."

The relationship is over. Robinson had been in custody awaiting his sentence and Miss Wilson told the court that he has attended courses.

"He is recognising bullying and the rights and responsibilities of people," she said, describing the offences as "a wake-up call."

While in custody, his father had died and he had to seek permission to attend his funeral. That caused "added shame" to Robinson, added MissWilson.