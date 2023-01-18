Mansfield man blamed girlfriend for his arrest on domestic violence charges

Wayne Summers was shouting and swearing in the cafe at Morrisons, Sutton Road, Mansfield, on December 13, last year, and when she asked him to be quiet he got more angry, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Emma Gilberthorpe, prosecuting, said Summers, aged 36, blamed her for “turning his life upside down because he got arrested”.

He threw his cup of coffee in her face and a security guard separated them.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Magistrates heard Summers was “extremely intoxicated” and “could barely stand up” when he returned to an address on Rannoch Drive from the pub, on November 11.

He was shouting "aggressive statements”, waving his arms and questioning why the woman, with whom he had been in an on-off relationship, was at the address.

Ms Gilberthorpe said he began pushing her backwards and would not let her leave the property, making her feel scared.

Summers punched two internal doors in an attempt to hit her and then continued to vandalise them, causing £300 of damage.

He flipped over tables and chairs and flung cleaning products that hit her on the hip, before he was arrested.

Summers, of Centenary Road, Mansfield, admitted criminal damage and two counts of common assault.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said he checked the coffee was not before he threw it. The relationship is now over and no restraining order was requested.

“He knows he shouldn't have behaved in the way he did,” she said. “He was under an awful lot of stress because his uncle, who has since died, had fallen ill.

“He was drinking heavily and there were issues in the relationship. He reacted very badly to the things she said or did.”

She said the father-of-two, who works as a kitchen fitter, deserves credit for his guilty plea and only has one previous conviction, dating back to 2008.