A Mansfield man has appeared in court in connection with an incident of criminal damage in Boughton.

Steven Gillon, 35, of Clifton Grove, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates' Court on Friday, charged with criminal damage.

He was granted conditional bail and will re-appear at the same court on April 8.

The charge relates to an incident of criminal damage at a property in Boughton on January 3, 2019.