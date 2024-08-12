Mansfield man appears in court accused of stirring up racial hatred

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 12th Aug 2024, 17:11 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has appeared before Nottingham magistrates after extreme racial hatred was posted on social media.

Police were made aware on Saturday, August 10 of racist posts and videos being shared on Facebook as well as posts inciting racial hatred and disorder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

John England, aged 45, of Big Barn Lane, Mansfield, was arrested yesterday morning (Sunday) on suspicion of using threatening abusive, insulting words, behaviour with intent or likely to stir up racial hatred.

He was subsequently charged with publishing and distributing written material which is threatening, abusive or insulting, intending thereby to stir up racial hatred, or where having regard to all the circumstances, racial hatred is likely to be stirred up thereby, contrary to section 19(10 of the Public Order Act 1986.

A Mansfield man has been charged with inciting racial hatred. Photo: Nottinghamshire PoliceA Mansfield man has been charged with inciting racial hatred. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
A Mansfield man has been charged with inciting racial hatred. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court today (Monday) and was remanded in custody to appear again at Nottingham Crown Court tomorrow (Tuesday).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Suspect sniffed out by police dog after van stop on the M1

DCI Paul Lefford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:“I hope this sends out a strong message to anyone sharing racist abuse or inciting racial hatred on social media that we will act as shown in this case, and you will be charged and put in front of the courts.

“There is no place in Nottinghamshire for hate, racism, or discrimination.

“We have said consistently that we will not tolerate this kind of behaviour and that we would take immediate and robust action and that’s exactly what we have done here.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If you have any concerns or information about public disorder in your area, or hate crimes, please call us on 101, or use our live chat function on our website or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice