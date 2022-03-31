Mansfield man apologised for kicking police officer during struggle in Sutton

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard Luke Siddon tried to flee when police called at an address in Sutton for an unrelated matter, on March 14, at about at 3pm.

Catherine Wood, prosecuting, said he tucked his arms close to his chest to prevent the officers from handcuffing him.

“He was taken to the ground and they felt the need to knee-strike him,” she said.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

“When he was seated, he kicked out at an officer's shin. No injuries were sustained.”

Siddon started banging his head on the inside of the vehicle and had to be taken to hospital, the court heard.

The court heard he has 38 previous convictions for 54 offences, including three counts of assaulting emergency workers in 2018.

He was jailed for six months for two counts of common assault in June 2021, and received a community order for assaulting an emergency worker in April 2021, which he was serving at the time of the current offence.

Siddon, aged 29, of Methuen Avenue, Mansfield, admitted assaulting a police officer.

Valerie Thorpe, mitigating, said Siddon, who has a history of self-harm and suffers from several mental health issues, ‘started smoking drugs again to cope with how he is feeling’.

She said: “He has been referred to Change Grow Live and has taken a number of steps to get back on track.”

Siddon was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for a year, given 10 rehabilitation days and ordered to pay £50 compensation.