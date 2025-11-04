A Mansfield man left his neighbour scarred after striking him in the face with a golf club for playing his music too loud, a jury has heard.

Ashley Bates' alleged victim sustained a "relatively deep" gash when the blow split his left cheek open, in flats on Bamford Drive, Mansfield, on January 25, 2022, said Hal Ewing, prosecuting.

Bates threatened to hit him with a rusty lump hammer before re-appearing with the golf club raised and ready to swing, his alleged victim said.

"My dad has just died, have some respect," Bates said before hitting him.

His victim said his blood "looked dark and shiny like in a horror movie,” and when he looked in a mirror he saw his face was "hanging down".

He was treated at King's Mill Hospital for a fractured jaw which still clicks today, he said.

Two weeks before January 25, the pair had exchanged blows following a verbal altercation, with Bates kicking his neighbour in the right cheek while wearing football boots, the court heard.

Kevin Waddingham, defending, suggested Bates' neighbour, who is bigger than the defendant, played loud music regularly and other people didn't challenge him because they were intimidated by him.

"You’re the “King of the Block,” you rule the roost,” Mr Waddingham said. But the alleged victim denied this and said he was well-liked by other residents.

A fortnight earlier Bates had kicked him in the face while wearing football boots and his neighbour hit him in self-defence, the court heard.

When Bates was arrested a couple of days later he told police he had the club for his own protection, and called his victim a bully who had threatened him.

But in a subsequent text to a friend, Bates said, “I couldn’t bite my lip any longer. I leaned over the bannister and smashed him in that bald head. Next time about 42 stitches and a fractured skull.”

Mr Ewing said reasonable force can be used in self-defence, but it doesn't allow you to be aggressive yourself, or act in revenge.

"Was he defending himself when he did so?" he asked the jury.

Ashley Bates aged 37, now of Newtons Lane, Cossall, denies grievous bodily harm. The trial continues.