Mansfield man admits trying to meet underage teen for sexual activity

A Mansfield man has been sentenced after he admitted attempting to meet a female under the age of 16 for sexual activity.

Neil Wilson, 38, from Osmaston Walk, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to the offence at Nottingham Crown Court on August 14, but avoided prison for his actions.

Wilson was handed a three year community order and must complete a 30 day sex offenders course.

He has been given a five year restraining order meaning he is not allowed any contact with a child under the age of 16 for five years.

Wilson has been placed on the sex offenders register for the rest of his life.

He has also been given a lifetime ban of working with children.