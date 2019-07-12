Mansfield man admits sexually exploiting more than 20 teenagers

A Mansfield man has admitted 22 charges of sexually exploiting young people online.

Keith Pell, 52, of Carlton Street, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to all charges when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court today (Friday, July 12).

Of the 22 charges, 20 involved teenagers of both sexes, ages 16 and 17, while the remaining two involved a 14 and 15-year-old. All incidents took place between 2016 and 2017.

The court heard how one of the cases involved Pell requesting the victim to "show his bottom" on webcam.

Due to the age of the victims, presiding Judge John Burgess did not rule out a custodial sentence.

He said: "It is an unusual case. On the face of it, it crosses the custody threshold but all options should be considered.

"It is clear that the court needs to know a great deal more about Mr Pell."

Pell was granted conditional bail and will appear at Nottingham Crown Court on August 5 for sentencing.