Mansfield man admits downloading indecent images of children and bestiality porn

By Tim Cunningham

Crown Court Reporter

Published 7th Mar 2025, 12:10 BST

A Mansfield man has been sent to the crown court after admitting he downloaded indecent images of children and bestiality porn.

Damien Regan, aged 63, of St Leonard’s Way, Forest Town, admitted five charges when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Analysis of his devices showed he had 11 category A indecent images of children, 25 category B images and 417 category C images, where category A is the most serious.

He also admitted possession of a prohibited image of a child and 33 extreme pornographic images, showing a person performing sexual acts with dogs and horses.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

The images were downloaded between April 2018 and February 2024.

Nicole Baughan, prosecuting, said the offences exceeded the magistrates’ powers of sentencing.

He was bailed to appear at Nottingham Crown Court for sentence on April 29, on condition he has no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.

Regan, of previous good character, was ordered to register with police until then.

