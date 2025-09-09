Mansfield man accused of rape denies being a sexual predator who used same modus operandi twice

A Mansfield man accused of raping a teenage girl has denied being a sexual predator who used the same modus operandi against another victim, a jury has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Whetstone sent his alleged victim a message of apology after accusations were made on social media, saying: "I just want to apologise for everything I have done and all the pain I have caused.

"This was never my intention. I can't stand to think I have hurt anyone's feelings at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My actions were stupid and wrong. I don't even recognise the person in the post. I don't know what I can do about any of this. I just want to apologise to you."

Nottingham Crown Court.

Whetstone denies raping the woman, who was 16 at the time, as well as two counts of sexual assault.

But he admitted four counts of sexually touching another girl, when she was aged 15.

"I didn't want them to go to the police together and help one another,” he told David Spens KC, prosecuting, during cross-examination at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday, September 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said he wanted to apologise to the woman because there was a seven-year age gap, and both of them had partners at the time.

Whetstone, now aged 28, of Cromford Avenue, denied being attracted to younger girls but conceded both women had been "less worldly" than him.

He sent both women sexual pictures of himself and asking them to send him similar pictures.

Mr Spens said: "I am suggesting that sexting girls was your modus operandi to try and warm them up so you can have sex with them."

"No," Whetstone replied. The trial continues.