Mansfield mamba-user caught by calling police after he was burgled

A habitual mamba-user was caught with the drug in his home in Mansfield when he called police after he was burgled.

By Tim Cunningham
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 11:30 am

Sanjay Jerath, prosecuting, told Mansfield Magistrates’ Court this morning that police officers found ‘a small amount of vegetable matter’ at Daniel Middleton’s home on Goodacre Street, Mansfield, after the break-in on August 23.

When they asked him why he had the mamba, Middleton replied: “To get smashed.”

Mr Jerath said: “This is not the first time he has been before the courts.

“He is subject to post-sentence supervision.”

Middleton, aged 34, admitted possession of the class B drug.

Lesley Pidcock, mitigating, said: "He is someone who is a habitual mamba-user. He is actually doing very well on post-sentence supervision. He has a relatively stable background.

"Police went around to investigate a burglary and that's when they found the mamba.

“It’s a relatively sad state of affairs.”

Middleton was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and court costs of £85.

