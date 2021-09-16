Mansfield mamba-user caught by calling police after he was burgled

Sanjay Jerath, prosecuting, told Mansfield Magistrates’ Court this morning that police officers found ‘a small amount of vegetable matter’ at Daniel Middleton’s home on Goodacre Street, Mansfield, after the break-in on August 23.

When they asked him why he had the mamba, Middleton replied: “To get smashed.”

Mr Jerath said: “This is not the first time he has been before the courts.

“He is subject to post-sentence supervision.”

Middleton, aged 34, admitted possession of the class B drug.

Lesley Pidcock, mitigating, said: "He is someone who is a habitual mamba-user. He is actually doing very well on post-sentence supervision. He has a relatively stable background.

"Police went around to investigate a burglary and that's when they found the mamba.

“It’s a relatively sad state of affairs.”

Middleton was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and court costs of £85.