Police were tipped off about a vehicle travelling towards Mansfield after being involved in an accident on August 10, at 10.30pm, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Freddie Sail, prosecuting, said officers saw Ryan Edwards “making micro-adjustments” and crossing the white line before he was stopped.

Mr Sail said: “He wasn't wearing any shoes, had a red-face, and was slurring his words.

Edwards claimed he drank two cans of lager. A breath test revealed he had 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

Edwards, aged 28, of Talbot Street, admitted drink-driving.

He told magistrates: “I plead guilty. I am a lorry driver so I should know better.”

He is starting a new job which will pay £430 a week.