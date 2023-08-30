News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield lorry driver caught over drink-drive limit without shoes ‘should have known better’

A Mansfield lorry driver who was caught over the drink-drive limit without any shoes told magistrates that he should have known better.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 30th Aug 2023, 14:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 14:16 BST

Police were tipped off about a vehicle travelling towards Mansfield after being involved in an accident on August 10, at 10.30pm, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Freddie Sail, prosecuting, said officers saw Ryan Edwards “making micro-adjustments” and crossing the white line before he was stopped.

Mr Sail said: “He wasn't wearing any shoes, had a red-face, and was slurring his words.

Edwards claimed he drank two cans of lager. A breath test revealed he had 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

Edwards, aged 28, of Talbot Street, admitted drink-driving.

He told magistrates: “I plead guilty. I am a lorry driver so I should know better.”

He is starting a new job which will pay £430 a week.

Edwards was banned from driving for 16 months, although the disqualification can be reduced by 25 per cent with a rehabilitation course. He was also fined £430 and ordered to pay a £172 surcharge and £85 costs.