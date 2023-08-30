Mansfield lorry driver caught over drink-drive limit without shoes ‘should have known better’
Police were tipped off about a vehicle travelling towards Mansfield after being involved in an accident on August 10, at 10.30pm, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.
Freddie Sail, prosecuting, said officers saw Ryan Edwards “making micro-adjustments” and crossing the white line before he was stopped.
Mr Sail said: “He wasn't wearing any shoes, had a red-face, and was slurring his words.
Edwards claimed he drank two cans of lager. A breath test revealed he had 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.
Edwards, aged 28, of Talbot Street, admitted drink-driving.
He told magistrates: “I plead guilty. I am a lorry driver so I should know better.”
He is starting a new job which will pay £430 a week.
Edwards was banned from driving for 16 months, although the disqualification can be reduced by 25 per cent with a rehabilitation course. He was also fined £430 and ordered to pay a £172 surcharge and £85 costs.