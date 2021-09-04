Mansfield landlord in court over lack of safety certificates

Julie Petrovic, of Hampton View, Mansfield, admitted breaching fire, electrical and gas safety rules, when she appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

She was fined £3,500 and told to pay costs of £2,500 and a victim surcharge of £181 – giving a total of £6,181 to pay – after admitting three charges of failing to provide gas safety certificates and electrical safety certificates when requested, as well as renting out a property which lacked essential fire safety measures.

The charges relate to a house of multiple occupation on Nottingham Road, Mansfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case was heard at Nottingham Magistrates' Court.

Mansfield Council, which led the prosecution, said it first became aware of the HMO in October 2019, after council officers identified four residents who formed more than two households living in the three-storey property.

It said the property breached the safety standards required of an HMO, ‘with a lack of interlinked smoke alarms and fire doors throughout the property’.

It took legal action after ‘attempts to engage with the landlord to make the necessary improvements failed’.

Coun Marion Bradshaw, council portfolio holder for safer communities, housing and wellbeing, said: “This is a fantastic result and shows we will always seek to take legal action against any landlords who put their tenants’ health and safety at risk.

“Although HMOs provide a valuable source of affordable housing, they can also potentially pose significant risks to occupants.

“We will take the appropriate action where landlords refuse to co-operate with our investigations.”