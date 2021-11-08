Because it isn’t there anymore.

The property at 2 Blenheim Close, where the couple were murdered and buried by their own daughter and son-in-law, has been demolished and replaced with an almost identical house.

The property first became derelict around 18 months ago, and was surrounded by security fencing, prompting rumours that the house would be used as a filming location for the four-part drama starring Olivia Colman and David Thewlis.

Police outside the original 2 Blenheim Close in 2013, shortly after the bodies were unearthed

But in reality, the then-owner applied to Mansfield District Council back in 2017 to have the address – where the Wycherleys’ bodied lay undiscovered until 2013 – demolished and replaced with a new-build, in-keeping with the original property.

Planning documents don’t state why the application to flatten the horror home was made, but it is understood that it’s macabre background may have been the reason behind the move.

Following the discovery of the bodies, 15-years after the Wycherleys first vanished from the area in 1998, the property was occupied by Sue Bramley and her daughter, who carried on living there for many years after the killers – Susan and Christopher Edwards – were jailed for 25 years in 2014.

Sue once said that she “liked living in the house” but found it strange that nothing would ever grow outside the rear patio door.

The real Susan and Christopher Edwards

The Edwards shot the Wycherleys dead, then spent years ‘keeping them alive in the eyes of the world’ by posing as the dead couple to reply to letters from doctors and government departments, as well as sending letters and Christmas cards to family members, claiming they were travelling around Ireland.

In the meantime, they swindled hundreds of thousands of pounds out of the Wycherleys’ bank accounts, took out loans in their names, and using them as guarantors for other loans – most of the money was spent on signed memorabilia from the days of the silver screen.

The Edwards eventually sold 2 Blenheim Close, which they referred to as ‘the burial site’, in 2006 when they ran out of money again.

Landscapers premieres on December 7.