A Mansfield heroin addict who ran amok at King’s Mill Hospital by headbutting a security guard and trying to bite a police officer's face had tried to escape through a fourth floor window, a court has heard.

Peter Atkins discharged himself at 9.30pm on August 2 and assaulted the man who was escorting him off the premises, said Sarah Angus, prosecuting.

He also headbutted and smashed a plastic screen above a reception desk.

Atkins, who was struggling to walk because of deep vein thrombosis, became aggressive and tried to kick out when he was taken to a police vehicle.

He was initially reasonable when he was returned to hospital for urgent treatment but lunged and upended a table without warning.

When the officers tried to handcuff him he got out of bed and tried to climb out the window, banging his head against the glass in a bid to open it wider.

He fell to his knees and pushed an officer to the floor where he got on top of him and tried to bite his face.

"It was difficult to regain control of him," said Ms Angus. "He was ignoring all instructions. The emergency button was activated and restraints were applied.”

The officer was left with cuts to his hand and temple and scratches on his neck.

The court heard Atkins received a 12-week prison sentence earlier this year and has since been recalled to custody.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, conceded he has a lengthy record and said the thrombosis in his leg is a result of his long term heroin addiction.

"He was kept waiting and became frustrated because of the pain he was in," he said. "The defendant would like to make it absolutely clear it was not his intention to bite the officer. He was in a desperate state. Please accept his apologies for what happened that day.

"He realises he has to do something to address his condition. It is killing him."

Atkins, aged 36, of Birkland Street, Mansfield, admitted assault and criminal damage when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He received a 12-week prison sentence but because of his efforts to overcome his addiction it was suspended for one year, He must attend 20 rehabilitation days and pay £200 compensation.