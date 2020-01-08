Mansfield gran 'left for dead' on busy road

A man has been arrested after a Mansfield grandmother said she was ‘left for dead’ on a busy road.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to a report of a collision on Jubilee Way South, Mansfield, at 11.35pm on December 19.

Adele Spencer after the incident.

Victim Adele Spencer, 42, told Chad she had been left ‘severely traumatised’ by the incident.

She said: “It was truly horrific – I was left for dead.

“I’ve been left with severe whiplash, a dislocated shoulder, a broken nose and a huge gash on my head.

“But it’s not just the physical injuries – I’ve been left with mental scars which will probably never go away.

“I keep having night terrors after what’s happened.

“I hope the person who did this is brought to justice soon.”

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: “A 48-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

“He was subsequently released on conditional bail.”

