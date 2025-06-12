Mansfield flat closed down by police after multiple reports of crime and disorder

A Mansfield flat that had been blighted by criminality, violence and antisocial behaviour has been closed and boarded up.

Over the last six months officers have been called to the property, in Broomhill Lane on multiple occasions.

Known drug users have been reported to congregate at the address, with associated noise and antisocial behaviour a common occurence.

A large Bully-type dog was also reported to have escaped the property in May of this year.

After receiving multiple intelligence reports, officers executed a search warrant at the address on June 4 – recovering drugs, phones and what is believed to be stolen property.

Four people were arrested and remain on police bail.

A closure order has now been granted by magistrates, which prohibits anyone from entering the property for a period of three months.

If an individual breaches the order they will be committing an offence and be liable to imprisonment and/or a fine.

The order will allow time for eviction proceedings to be completed against the tenant, and for the property to be re-let.

Sgt Catherine Darby, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This property had become a magnet for crime and anti-social behaviour.

“As last week’s warrant proves, we take all reports of drug-related crime seriously and won’t hesitate to take robust action to protect our communities from harm.

“PCSO James MacKenzie has been working hard collating evidence in order to secure this closure order, which I know will be warmly welcomed by residents.

“I urge them and others in the wider community to keep in touch with him and all members of the Ladybrook beat team as they continue their hard work to clamp down on drug related crime and anti-social behaviour.”