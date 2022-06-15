Mansfield e-scooter man threatened to kill teenage girl’s dog and vandalised cars

Andre Poisman was riding the scooter, which is classed as a motor vehicle, on West Bank Avenue and Park Hall Drive, at 9pm on May 26, said prosecutor Andrew Conboy.

He damaged five vehicles – two of which belonged to the same owner – by stopping and kicking them.

Poisman, aged 25, threatened to kill a 15-year-old girl's dog while carrying a piece of plastic torn from one of the vehicles, which he threw at the dog.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Camera footage showed him chasing the dog on his scooter before swerving when the girl stood in his way.

A breath test later showed he had 78 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

When he was interviewed, Poisman told police he consumed three bottles of the pear cider, saying ‘he drank loads and that made him not right in the head’.

He said he was taking antidepressants which ‘made him a psycho when mixed with alcohol’.

Mr Conboy said: “To his credit he was very remorseful and understood the inconvenience he had caused.”

Poisman denied threatening to kill the girl and said he just wanted to frighten the dog.

However, Poisman, of Crow Hill Drive, Mansfield, admitted drink driving, without due care and attention, without insurance, making threats, and five counts of criminal damage, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard he was fined for two common assaults in January 2018, and also received a community order in May 2019.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Poisman, who was decribed as vulnerable, has been diagnosed with severe autism. He lives in supported accommodation and has an alcohol problem, ‘which has been going on for a number of years’.

She said he was ashamed and shocked when he saw a video of the incident.

‘So-called friends’ would take his benefits money to buy alcohol and drugs, Ms Pursglove added.