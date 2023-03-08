Owen Gamlin and Bradley Hodgkinson jumped out of a car on Westfield Lane and set about their victims on June 27, at about 10.30am, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

Chris Knowles, prosecuting, said Gamlin hit the woman in the chest with the hammer, before striking her brother repeatedly about the head and body, while Hodgkinson rained down a number of blows on him with the dog chain.

The pair discarded the weapons before fleeing in the car and were both silent when shown CCTV of the attack by police.

Owen Gamlin, aged 24, of Arundel Drive, Mansfield, admitted wounding with intent, assault causing actual bodily harm and possession of offensive weapons. He was jailed for eight years.

The court heard their victims flagged down a passing motorist and the male victim had to have a cut to his head glued at the hospital, with the attack sparked by revenge for a debt over a bicycle – the pair had previously threatened to damage their victims’ home.

Mr Knowles said the prolonged attack on a vulnerable victim involved planning and premeditation.

Gamlin and Hodgkinson, both now aged 24, were jailed for five years and four-and-a-half years, respectively, in 2020 after they carjacked and kidnapped a man.

Gamlin, of Arundel Drive, and Hodgkinson, of Alcock Avenue, admitted wounding with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of offensive weapons.

Bradley Hodgkinson, aged 24, of Alcock Avenue, Mansfield, admitted wounding with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of offensive weapons. He was jailed for 30 months.

Matthew Smith, for Gamlin, said he missed an opportunity to cooperate with the probation service for a pre-sentence report because of an error at HMP Nottingham.

The barrister said Gamlin has made good progress while on remand and engaged in rehabilitation and work experience.

Mr Smith said: “He now realises how serious the injuries could have been. He wants to apologise for what he now knows was an appalling piece of violence.”

Nottingham Crown Court

Benn Robinson, for Hodgkinson, said his mother, who recently died, had drug problems and he did not finish school following late diagnoses of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism.

He said the dad-of-two trained and found work as a welder and has also found employment in the prison.