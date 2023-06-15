Mansfield drunk told partner ‘I’ll put you to sleep’ before strangling and suffocating her

Paul Shepherd accused the woman of cheating on him before strangling her from behind and then clamping his hand over her mouth and nose so she couldn't breathe, at his home on New Year's Eve, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

Thomas Welshman, prosecuting, said the ordeal lasted about 10 minutes and at times his victim could not breathe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Welshman said: “She waited hours for him to go to the shops so she could leave, but on March 29, she invited him to her home in Hucknall to talk about their relationship.

Nottingham Crown Court.

A verbal argument ensued and the police were called. He was removed but returned in the early hours, and, after a second argument, became angry.

Shepherd, aged 36, hurled a plate, and other objects, which hit her cheekbone, then covered her mouth and nose so she struggled to breathe.

She finally got away and ran topless from the house, terrified for her life. She was left with cuts, bruises and swelling, and said she is “still in a lot of pain from what happened”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, she said: “I am worried about what he will do on his release. I cannot stop dreaming about suffocation. I am constantly on edge.”

The court heard Shepherd has nine previous convictions for 10 offences. In 2018 he demanded money and food from a former partner and threatened to slit her throat, while in 2014, he punched and cut another ex-partner with a knife and threatened to slit her throat.

Shepherd, of Howard Road, Mansfield, admitted intentional strangulation, suffocation, threats to kill and assault.

Steve Gosnell, mitigating, said Shepherd felt “emotional and embarrassed about his actions” and “terrible about what he had done to the victim".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard there was a “fair amount of victim-blaming” in Shepherd’s probation report, but “he took responsibility for the offences at the earliest opportunity.”

Jailing him, Judge Steven Coupland told Shepherd: “Drink magnifies the worst parts of your character. You’re a nasty drunk against a background of jealousy.”