Mansfield drugs dealer locked up for three years

Officers found deal bags full of cocaine, cannabis and a psychoactive substance when they searched Ricky Simpson's home on Nottingham Road, Mansfield.

They also found evidence of drug dealing on mobile phones.

The 31-year-old was arrested at the scene on July 8 2019 and admitted to officers he had been dealing drugs over the past two years.

Ricky Simpson. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police.

He admitted possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession with intent to supply a psychoactive substance, three counts of supplying class B drugs along with supplying class A and C drugs.

Simpson also admitted being concerned in the supply of a controlled Class C drug at an earlier hearing at Nottingham Crown Court and was jailed on Thursday, May 20.

Det Sgt Ricky Ellis, who led the investigation, said: "Drug offences simply won't be tolerated in Nottinghamshire and we will do everything in our power to track down offenders and bring them to justice.

"Drugs fuel all manner of crimes and it's often vulnerable people who get coerced into taking drugs and roped into a life of misery.

"We ask people to help us put a stop to this negative cycle by encouraging people to report any incidents to us on 101. We actively work on pieces of intelligence and information gathered from members of the public and sometimes it only takes one update to piece together enough evidence to put someone behind bars."