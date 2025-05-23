Mansfield drug dealer ran over and killed mum-of-one e-bike passenger with Land Rover after being disturbed with female companion, court hears

A Mansfield drug dealer ran down and killed a mum-of-one e-bike pillion passenger with his Land Rover Discovery after she disturbed him and his female companion parked on a country lane, a court heard.

Alana Armstrong, 25, from Tibshelf, died at the scene of the incident of the incident on Pleasley’s Batley Lane at around 8pm on November 26 last year.

Derby Crown Court heard the mum-of-one was on the back of an e-bike ridden by 22-year-old Jordan Newton-Kay and the pair were accompanied by another male called James Gilbert also on an e-bike when the trio encountered defendant Keaton Muldoon, 23.

Muldoon denies murder and grievous bodily harm with intent. Prosecutor Sally Howes KC told jurors in his trial today (Friday) how in the lead-up to the pursuit Alana, Mr Gilbert and Mr Newton-Kay had all smoked cannabis and were out riding when they saw a Land Rover Discovery parked on a grass verge on nearby Samson Lane.

Mum of one Alana Armstrong was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision

During the pursuit which followed the bumper of Muldoon’s Discovery Mark 3 is said to have been at the “back wheel” of Mr Newton-Kay’s e-bike and caused Alana to “go over the bonnet”.

The court heard in a statement that Mr Newton-Kay said: "He (Muldoon) was flying at us down the lane. The fifth time he did it. He hit us. I just remember being under the car and the car driving off and going for my mate. As I looked down the road my missus (Alana) was just laid there.”

Describing the impact Mr Newton-Kay said: “I watched her (Alana) roll over the whole car as it came over me. The bonnet of the car must have hit her back.” Mr Newton-Kay then went “underneath the car”, the court heard.

Prosecutor Sally Howes KC told jurors: “Despite the efforts of paramedics to save her life the catastrophic injuries she sustained were unsurvivable. Alana Armstrong died at the scene.” Alana had sustained multiple fractured ribs and internal bleeding during the impact, the court heard.

Jordan Newton-Kay, sustained “horrific” injuries during the impact, the court heard, and later had his leg amputated at the femur. Ms Howes KC said: “This was a deliberate and targeted running down using a highly powerful vehicle to run a small motorcycle off the road. The defendant must have at least intended to cause serious harm to his victims.”

The court heard at the time Muldoon was in the vehicle with a woman, who he had provided with £30 of cocaine earlier that evening.

After meeting at Pleasley pub the White Swan Muldoon, the court heard, had asked her to get into his Land Rover and, mentioning “sexual favours”, drove “erratically” in the direction of the countryside.

She recalled later seeing lights appear behind bushes as the pair were parked in a field – which was the point at which Muldoon’s victims had arrived on their e-bikes, the court heard.

As the headlights of their e-bikes illuminated the rear of the Land Rover, James Gilbert recalled seeing “two figures moving” inside, said Ms Howes KC. In his statement Mr Gilbert said the pair then “got up as if to get themselves together”.

Muldoon said he was fleeing the scene, fearing they were trying to rob him.

Within half-an-hour of the impact Muldoon, the court heard, contacted an “associate” asking if he would buy the Discovery or “swap” it for another vehicle.

The court heard the pair later swapped vehicles and Muldoon took ownership of a Seat Leon, loading his own Land Rover Discovery onto a flatbed truck which was then driven away.

Muldoon was arrested on December 2 after a fragment of the Discovery was found at the scene of the incident and the car was traced to him. During a police interview he claimed the Land Rover had been in the possession of his uncle on November 26 and told them “I hope he hands himself in. I don’t want to do it.”

Bearded Muldoon, of Tuckers Lane, Mansfield, appeared in the dock wearing a blue suit, white shirt and burgundy tie during the opening of his case. The trial, expected to last more than three weeks, continues.