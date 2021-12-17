Mansfield drug dealer carried disguised pink stun gun

Police were called to reports of disorder at an address on Percival Crescent, Sutton, on October 25, 2019, and stopped Charlie Brooks in a nearby alley, said prosecutor Luke Blackburn.

In his JD sports bag officers found a large tub containing 41 grams of cannabis, £380 in cash, a number of ziploc deal bags and a dealer's debt list.

When the weapon was tested it was found to be capable of discharging a 4,600 volt shocks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read the latest stories from Nottingham Crown Court.

Matthew Smith, mitigating, said most of Brooks' offending took place after his relationship broke down and he struggled to cope.

"He has kept himself out of trouble and has shown his true character since," he said, adding that Brooks has issues with his mental health and is awaiting a test for autism.

“If he continues to address those issues he is at low risk of re-offending,” he said.

Brooks, 30, of Winkburn Road, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to dealing cannabis and possession of a prohibited weapon, when he appeared in court on September 7.

On Friday, Judge Mark Watson told him: "It's clear to me that you were dealing cannabis and that Taser was there as part of your kit to protect you.

"You were fined for other matters days before the offence."

He sentenced him to 15 months in prison, but because of the “significant delay,” suspended it for 18 months.

Brooks must also complete 15 days of rehabilitation activity and a 31 day thinking skills programme.