Mansfield drink driver took friend home "because it was raining"

A boozy driver was taking a friend home in someone else's car because it was raining when he was pulled over by police in Mansfield, a court has heard.

Kristaps Ugainis had to brake sharply when he was flagged down by an officer, after his Ford Kuga "screeched" around the corner of Arundel Drive, at 6.15am, on September 29.

A test revealed he had 89 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

The court heard he was banned in 2015 for being over the limit while in charge of a vehicle.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said: "It had been raining and he made the foolish decision to take the vehicle and drive a friend home which was ten minutes away."

Ugainis, 25, of Yorke Street, admitted drink driving, and driving without insurance or a licence, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Magistrates told him it was "unacceptable" to break the drink driving laws twice in such a short space of time.

A 12 month community order, with 10 rehabilitation days and 100 hours of unpaid work, was imposed.

He was ordered to pay a £90 government surcharge and £85 costs.

He was banned for 46 months, but he was offered a rehabilitation course, which will reduce the disqualification by 350 days, if completed before July 6, 2022.

