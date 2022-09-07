Mansfield drink-driver thought about crashing car on purpose
A Mansfield drink-driver considered crashing his car to end his life before police pulled him over, a court heard.
Officers began following Jamie Crossan's grey Vauxhall Astra after he drove past them twice on April 19, at about 12.30am.
A probation officer said Crossan was having suicidal thoughts and felt no-one cared on the day.
“His thinking and behaviour had become distorted,” she said. “While driving, he contemplated crashing his car as a suicidal attempt.
“He says this isn't the person he is. He accepts full responsibility and has expressed remorse.”
Ben Payne, prosecuting, said that on the way to custody, Crossan became agitated and had to be restrained when he banged his head on the window.
The 28-year-old admitted taking a quantity of paracetamol earlier and said he wished to end his life.
He was taken to hospital where a blood test revealed he had 83 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80mg.
The court heard he has a previous conviction for drink-driving, from January 2021, and last appeared in court for being drunk and disorderly, in May.
Crossan, of Somersall Street, Mansfield, admitted drink-driving.
Anna Sood, mitigating, said the previous drink-drive conviction stemmed from ‘similar circumstances’.
She said ‘things were going well for him,’ but he was accused of a serious offence which wasn't prosecuted and that ‘sent him into a spiral’.
Crossan was handed a 12-month community order with nine months of alcohol treatment and 32 rehabilitation days. He was banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 surcharge.