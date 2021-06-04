Mansfield drink-driver spotted by police swerving over white lines
A Mansfield woman was over the limit when police saw her swerving over the white line, a court was told.
Katie Bestwick was carrying three passengers when police stopped her on Lammas Road, Sutton, at 11.30pm on May 21, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.
A test revealed she had 48 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath when the legal limit is 35 mcgs. Further checks showed she was driving without insurance or a valid licence.
The court was told she has one previous conviction for a dissimilar matter from 2017.
Abbie Edwards, mitigating, said: "She was only slightly over the legal limit.”
She said Bestwick was not aware her licence had been revoked following a conviction for driving while holding a mobile phone.
Bestwick, 25, of Bosworth Street, admitted drink driving and driving without a licence or insurance when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.
She was banned for 14 months, fined £120 with court costs of £85 and a £34 surcharge.