Mansfield drink-driver spotted by police swerving over white lines

A Mansfield woman was over the limit when police saw her swerving over the white line, a court was told.

By Tim Cunningham
Friday, 4th June 2021, 10:49 am

Katie Bestwick was carrying three passengers when police stopped her on Lammas Road, Sutton, at 11.30pm on May 21, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.

A test revealed she had 48 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath when the legal limit is 35 mcgs. Further checks showed she was driving without insurance or a valid licence.

The court was told she has one previous conviction for a dissimilar matter from 2017.

Abbie Edwards, mitigating, said: "She was only slightly over the legal limit.”

She said Bestwick was not aware her licence had been revoked following a conviction for driving while holding a mobile phone.

Bestwick, 25, of Bosworth Street, admitted drink driving and driving without a licence or insurance when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

She was banned for 14 months, fined £120 with court costs of £85 and a £34 surcharge.

