Mansfield drink-driver spotted by police swerving over white lines

Katie Bestwick was carrying three passengers when police stopped her on Lammas Road, Sutton, at 11.30pm on May 21, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.

A test revealed she had 48 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath when the legal limit is 35 mcgs. Further checks showed she was driving without insurance or a valid licence.

The court was told she has one previous conviction for a dissimilar matter from 2017.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read the latest stories from Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Abbie Edwards, mitigating, said: "She was only slightly over the legal limit.”

She said Bestwick was not aware her licence had been revoked following a conviction for driving while holding a mobile phone.

Bestwick, 25, of Bosworth Street, admitted drink driving and driving without a licence or insurance when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

She was banned for 14 months, fined £120 with court costs of £85 and a £34 surcharge.