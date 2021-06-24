Mansfield drink driver had locked himself out of house

Police were called to Grove Way in Mansfield where they found Thomas Timmons sitting in his white Ford Fiesta with the engine running at 11.15pm, on May 31, said prosecutor Sanjay Jerath.

A test revealed he had 66 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Timmons told police he had locked himself out of his stepfather's house and drove on the road ‘so his stepfather could see him’ after downing five pints and four bottles.

Leslie Pidcock, mitigating, said Timmons was ‘of hitherto impeccable good character’ and his stepfather reported him to police.

Without his admissions when he was interviewed, the prosecution would not have been able to prove he had been drink driving, Ms Pidcock said.

She said Timmons had ‘a difficult two years’ and was in ‘significant debt’ after ‘a pay-day loan spiralled out of control’.

Although his family had helped him with the debt and he was paying them back, the inevitable driving ban would impact his ability to travel to work.

"The events of this day will be long-lasting," Ms Pidcock said. "It's a lesson hard-learned."

Timmons, 23, now of South Avenue, Rainworth, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

He was banned for 18 months, but he was offered a rehabilitation course for drink drivers which will reduce the disqualification by 137 days if completed by June 2022.

Timmons was fined £332, with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.