Magistrates heard Andrew Godfrey got out of his silver Chevrolet Kalos after the collision on Slant Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, on August 20, at about 10pm.

Andrew Conboy, prosecuting, said a test revealed 31-year-old Godfrey had 126 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

Probation officer Raqia Bano said Godfrey had downed a can of beer and a miniature bottle of vodka before driving, but ‘felt fine’.

She said: “He said he is at risk of losing his relationship, his children and his employment if he doesn't address his alcohol use.”

Godfrey, of Bosworth Street, Mansfield, admitted drink driving and driving without insurance when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Treve Lander, mitigating, said Godfrey was a family man who works in engineering and is of previous good character.

He had been earning ‘pin money’ by delivering takeaway meals in the evening and thought he was insured by the company he was working for, but they disavowed the policy.

Mr Lander said: “He did make a dramatic mistake but he did deal with the matter correctly at the scene.

"He has been attending AA meetings. There is deep remorse. He knows this shouldn't have happened.

“He is taking the first steps to deal with it on an effective basis.”

Godfrey was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for a year, banned from driving for 30 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £128 surcharge.