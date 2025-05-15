Mansfield drink-driver downed vodka after job disappointment

A Mansfield man with three previous convictions for drink-driving downed vodka before driving home from being refused a job he badly needed, a court has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another motorist witnessed Andrew Fealy swerving his white Peugeot across King George V Avenue, on April 11, said Declan Austin, prosecuting.

He narrowly avoided mounting a roundabout, and, when this happened two more times, causing other cars to swerve, the motorist flashed his lights and challenged Fealy about his driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fealy said he was disgusted with himself and asked the motorist not to call police, but when officers arrived they found he’d been driving without a valid licence or insurance.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

A bottle of vodka was found in the car and a breath test revealed he had 128 microgrammes when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The court heard he has three previous convictions for drink driving, from 2000, 2008, and 2021. On the last occasion he received a 12 week sentence, suspended for 18 months, and a 36-month ban.

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said Fealy, who has previously served in the armed forces, has been in denial about being an alcoholic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since his arrest in early April he has reached out to a substance misuse charity and plans to join Alcoholics Anonymous.

He has moved back in with his mother, for whom he has a significant caring role, following the death of his father.

The court heard Fealy has been drinking a litre of vodka a day for two or three years.

He had been for a job induction but was told he would need a note from his doctor to confirm he is fit to operate machinery, added Mr Higginbotham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He bought some vodka on the way home because “he was absolutely gutted about not getting the job as he needed the money.”

Fealy, aged 54, of Mayfair Avenue, Mansfield, admitted drink driving, and driving without a licence or insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He received a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a six-month alcohol treatment programme and five rehabilitation days.

He was banned from driving for 42 months.