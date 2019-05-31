Mansfield drink driver crashed after dropping lit cigarette

A Mansfield woman was more than three times over the limit when she dropped a cigarette as she drove home from the pub and crashed.

Kelly Jukes hit a parked car on Sherwood Street, Warsop, panicked, and sped off in her Peugeot, 11.30pm, on April 13.

Police were tipped off with her licence number and traced her to her home, where she was waiting in her car.

A test revealed she had 109 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Jukes was supposed to be staying with friends, but lost them.

He said the engineer was recently made redundant but is due to start a new job, and would be able to get a lift.

The court heard she was remorseful and cooperated with police.

Jukes, 32, of Halstead Close, Forest Town, admitted drink driving and failing to stop, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

She received a 12 month community order, with 80 hours of unpaid work.

She was banned for two years, but was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course which will reduce the disqualification by 182 days if it's completed by September 2020.

She must also pay £85 costs and an £85 government surcharge.

