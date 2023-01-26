Joshua Jarvis was reported to police after witnesses saw him get into his Transit van while 'clearly intoxicated' on December 3, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Lucy Woodcock, prosecuting, said Jarvis was stopped on Elm Tree Avenue and a breath test showed he had 128 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard he has five previous convictions for 10 offences, including one for drink driving from 2010.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

Jervis, aged 28, of Long Meadow, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted drink-driving.

His solicitor said he had been sitting in his van while smoking a cigarette when "temptation got the better of him and he drove the short distance to a local shop".

She said: “The only high aggravating feature was the high reading. There were no incidents when he was driving.

“He lives with his mother. He does have a drink issue. He has been working Change Grow Live and has cut down on his drinking.

“He is no longer drinking spirits and only drinks beer. He is someone who can comply with orders. He does need additional help.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard he was traumatised by finding his brother's dead body some years ago.