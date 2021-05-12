Mansfield drink driver caught sleeping in a lay-by after marriage breakdown

A dog walker watched Darren Tysoe pull his white Ford transit over into a layby, on Moor Lane, at 9.20am, on April 15, and called police after seeing he was "unsteady on his feet."

Prosecutor Sanjay Jerath said a test revealed he had 108 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said last year was "extremely tough" for the self-employed joiner as his business was "hard hit by the pandemic."

His marriage of 14 years was put under pressure and, "in the weeks and days before they were at breaking point."

"Two days prior he left the family home to live in his works van," said Mr Perry.

"On the morning of the offence he woke up after a rough night and decided within about five minutes it was a thoroughly bad idea and he parked in a layby."

The court heard Tysoe has one previous conviction for drink driving from nearly two decades ago.

He has since referred himself to alcohol support services and AA.

Tysoe, 43, formerly of Kings Lodge Drive, Mansfield, admitted drink driving when he appeared before Mansfield Magistrates, on Thursday.

He was fined £832 and ordered to pay a £83 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

He was banned from driving for 26 months, but a drink drivers’ rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 26 weeks, if it’s completed by November 4, 2022.