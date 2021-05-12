Mansfield District Council planning applications . . . are there any developments planned near you?

Proposal for front and rear extensions to an existing bungalow, rear extension to an existing garage, a new car port and front boundary wall demolition, at 98 Delamere Drive, Mansfield.

Erection of an external platform to serve both floors and the conversion of a WC into a disabled WC at Birklands Primary School, Appleton Street, Warsop.

Proposal for a two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension at 15 Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse.

The latest applications lodged with Mansfield District Council.

Non-material amendment to house type facades and fenestration following approval of an application for reserved matters (access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale) for 150 residential dwellings on land north of Skegby Lane, Mansfield.

Outline application with all matters reserved for two new dwellings on land adjacent to 60 Poplar Grove, Forest Town.

Removal of occupation restrictions on planning permission for the conversion and extension to one outbuilding to form a single dwelling at the bungalow, adjacent to Red Brick House, Peafield Lane, Warsop.

Works to trees and removal of one tree covered by a tree preservation order at the Baptist Church, Rosemary Street, Mansfield.

A non-material amendment to planning permission for a detached double garage to render to all facing walls instead of just front elevation at 2 Debdale Lane, Mansfield.

Residential development of 16 affordable houses with new roads, infrastructure, external works and landscaping on land between Longden Terrace and Pavilion Close, Warsop.

Discharge of condition (acoustic and extraction details) on planning permission - listed building consent for the installation of an extractor fan and flue to the external courtyard and the introduction of an access door to this area, with further ground works involving internal alterations to the ground floor element and advertisement to the front facade at 15 Church Street, Mansfield.

Notification for prior approval for a proposed larger home extension under the Town and Country Planning Order 2015 - single storey rear extension at 6 Hollyhock Drive, Mansfield.

A single-storey extension, replacement flat roof to existing conservatory, dormer to roof, covered front porch, over cladding of external elevations and replacement roof covering at 6 North Park, Mansfield.

Discharge of condition 23 (construction environmental management plan) on planning permission to vary condition 2 (approved plans) on planning permission f2019/0487 full residential development of 56 dwellings with new roads (resubmission) for land at Victoria Street, Mansfield.

Removal of existing conservatory and utility room to create new ground floor rear extension at 23 Stanley Road, Forest Town.

Front extension and loft conversion with dormer windows at Brieve Home, 79 Woodhouse Road, Mansfield.