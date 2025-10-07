A Mansfield Woodhouse dealer who sold cannabis and cocaine to friends from his local pub made "little profit" to fund his own drug misuse, a court has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brandon Perkins was clamped by a police dog after fleeing on foot from the Sunnydale pub at 1.20am on March 11 2023, said Sarah Knight, prosecuting.

Officers had been called to a disturbance and the dog’s handler was assaulted by another man when Perkins was detained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was found with £493 in cash, small amounts of cannabis and cocaine, and a mobile phone which contained evidence of his dealing to between 10 and 15 people since September 2022.

Nottingham Crown Court

A drugs expert concluded Perkins must have had an established relationship with an "upstream supplier" to be afforded drugs on credit, Ms Knight said.

"He was selling drugs on tick and sale or return," she said. "He made little profit to fund his own drug misuse."

Laura Pitman, mitigating, said Perkins, who has no previous convictions, is now “on the road to turning his life around.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 28-year-old, of Park Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted supplying class A and B drugs on July 23.

On Tuesday, Judge Tina Dempster said the case has been delayed through no fault of his own.

She noted he has stopped taking cocaine and has reduced his cannabis intake. He is now working and has stayed out of trouble.

"I cannot ignore the steps you have taken to improve your position in the interim,” she said.

He received 22 months, suspended for 18 months, with 20 rehabilitation days and 60 hours of unpaid work.