Mansfield dealer jailed after 3kg of drugs found in car boot

A man from Mansfield has been jailed after police found large bags full of cannabis in the boot of a car.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were made aware a Ford Focus linked to drugs crime was being driven southbound on the M1 around 10am on 27 November 2024.

After further intelligence checks, the Roads Policing Unit team pulled it over just off the motorway on the A608 near Annesley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 3kg of the Class B drug were discovered in vacuum-packed bags when officers searched the boot.

Endrit Sopaj and the bags of cannabis found in the car boot. Image: Nottinghamshire Police.

The driver of the car, Endrit Sopaj, was arrested and charged but gave a no comment interview when questioned by police.

When Sopaj’s mobile phone was analysed, officers also discovered images of a large cannabis grow.

The 30-year-old, of Market House Place, Mansfield, later pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cannabis and driving without a licence or insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday, January 30, he was jailed for a total of 18 months.

Police Constable Adam Munnery, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers on duty on our roads are always alert for vehicles linked to drugs crime.

“This vehicle stop enabled us to seize and destroy a large amount of cannabis which was being transported using our road network.

“It also allowed us to put a dealer in the dock and now behind bars.

“The production of this drug brings a host of problems to communities so it is always good news when we can disrupt the illegal trade.”