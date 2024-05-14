Mansfield dad under investigation when he began online grooming of teenage girls
and live on Freeview channel 276
Andrew Stevenson was banned from contacting children under the age of 16 in September 2022 following allegations he’d attempted to have sexual communications with three decoys.
Richard Thatcher, prosecuting, said analysis of his devices revealed he tried to encourage three girls to engage in sexual chats between December 2022 and March 2023.
Stevenson told one girl in the US he “wanted to touch her all over,” and an image of a 12-14-year old girl with her breasts exposed was found on his phone.
He told a 15-year-old from the Philippines they should be together and asked her if she wanted him to touch her all over.
He told a 13-year-old girl from the Manchester area she “looked perfect,” and asked: “Can I join you in the bath?”
Nottingham Crown Court heard Stevenson has visited the Philippines, claimed to have a girlfriend there, and was “somewhat protective of his phone.”
Almas Ben-Aribia, mitigating said Stevenson “went into a black hole” after losing an eye in a workplace accident and his mum's death.
“He locked himself away in his bedroom and turned to doing something which he regrets more than anything,” she said. “He promises to get rid of his mobile phones and accepts he needs help.”
She said Stevenson, who is in the lowest five per cent for intellectual function, has no previous convictions.
“He has shown remorse and is prepared to address his offending,” she said. “This was an isolated offence.”
On Tuesday, Recorder Penelope Stanistreet-Keen told him: “You are a man frozen in time emotionally. Until you address that you will continue to pose a risk to young girls.”
She imposed a 36-month community order with 25 rehabilitation days, an accredited 31-day programme for sex offenders and 300 hours of unpaid work. He must also sign the sex offenders register for five years.
“Custody would not address your deep-seated psychological issues,” the judge told him. “I want you to be busy in the community and not have time on your hands.”
Stevenson, aged 39, of Shakespeare Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted attempting to engage a child in sexual communication and possessing an indecent image on December 22.