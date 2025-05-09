Mansfield couple who stole van and crashed into three vehicles were eager to buy drugs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Mansfield couple who stole a work van and crashed into three other vehicles during a police chase because they were eager to buy drugs have been sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court.

Ashley Barnes found the keys to a Ford Transit on the front seat where it was parked outside an address in Mansfield Woodhouse on the morning June 2, 2023, said Eunice Gedzah, prosecuting.

He reversed off the drive and immediately crashed into a vehicle parked opposite before speeding away.

Police tracked the van, which by now had a damaged front end and a missing number plate, to Leeming Road South.

Nottingham Crown Court

Barnes had picked up Laura Tomlinson en route and drove into the centre of the road to get through traffic before shunting a BMW aside.

He continued to make dangerous manoeuvres and collided with a stationary white Ford, damaging the wing mirrors.

During the 10-minute chase ,Barnes drove through red lights, on the wrong side of the road, and reached 50mph in a 30mph zone.

Police abandoned the pursuit because of the dangers Barnes posed to other road users. The van was abandoned and they were found hiding in a nearby property.

Tomlinson had evidence of cocaine in her system. They both gave no-comment interviews.

The court heard Barnes has 25 previous convictions for 53 offences dating back to 1998. Tomlinson has six previous convictions for 15, dating back to 2011.

Barnes, 40, of Vale Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted dangerous driving, and Tomlinson, 39, of Grove Road, Church Warsop, admitted taking a vehicle without the owner's consent in March 2024.

Lesley Pidcock said Tomlinson is "crying out for assistance with regard to her drug problems" and is eligible for a drug rehabilitation requirement.

Gareth Gimson said Barnes’ main problem was a class A drug addiction but he wants to change his ways.

On Wednesday, Judge Tina Dempster told them: "A period of custody would do little to address your drug addictions. It is up to you, quite frankly, what you want to do with your lives from now on."

Barnes received 15 months, suspended for two years, with 20 rehabilitation days and a 12-month driving ban. Tomlinson received a nine month community order, with 12 rehabilitation days. They both received six month drug rehabilitation requirements.