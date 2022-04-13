Mansfield couple stabbed victim multiple times after he asked them for money

John Lambert, 41, and Raella Parkinson, 42, both violently set upon their victim after he asked them for money that he believed he was owed.

The man initially thought he was being repeatedly punched as the pair surrounded him and didn’t realise until after the assault that he been stabbed.

In total, Lambert and Parkinson stabbed the man seven times – in the abdomen, back and leg – before fleeing the scene as he lay on the ground.

John Lambert and Raella Parkinson

The duo carried out the savage attack at a bus stop after crossing paths with the man near Jubilee Way South, Mansfield, on 28 July 2021.

After calling for help, the 40-year-old victim was then taken to a nearby house, where his friends realised that he had been stabbed multiple times and began administering some initial first aid.

He was then rushed to hospital, where he spent a week being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On 26 November 2021, both Lambert and Parkinson were found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent following a trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

Neither entered a plea or gave evidence at the trial.

Lambert and Parkinson, both of Mappleton Drive, Mansfield, appeared before Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Tuesday (12 April 2022).

Lambert was jailed for eight years, while Parkinson was handed a prison sentence of five years and six months.

Detective Constable Greg Evans, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Lambert and Parkinson worked together to carry out a frenzied attack that left a man in hospital with seven stab wounds.

“It is only down to sheer luck that the victim wasn’t left with life-threatening injuries following this violent assault.

“I’d like to praise those people who came to the man’s aid following the attack and began administering treatment before paramedics could arrive.

“By comparison, the actions of Lambert and Parkinson that night were absolutely appalling and there is absolutely no place for this type of behaviour in our society.