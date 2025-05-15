Mansfield couple hurled racist insults at Polish neighbours and pelted car with eggs

A Mansfield couple who hurled racist insults at their Polish neighbours and pelted their car with eggs have been fined, a court has heard.

Christopher and Karen Poismans had been involved in a dispute over car parking outside their home on Milton Court for some time but the situation deteriorated in September, last year.

Catherine Wilson, prosecuting, said Karen Poismans, aged 58, threw eggs at her neighbours' car, and, when she was challenged, only laughed and made a hand gesture.

Their Polish neighbour was walking her dog when Mrs Poismans pushed her with her hip, causing her to lose her balance, and Mr Poismans shoved her out of the way.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Their victim hid in her car and locked her door because she was fearful.

Mr Poismans, aged 60, called her a "Polish b****** and b****" before spitting on her windscreen several times.

Later the same day, the Poismans came home and he spat on the woman's car again.

Mr Poismans repeated the insults towards the woman a few days later, and the police were called.

In a statement, their victim said "she feels watched the whole time," is now afraid to walk her dog, and has lost sleep.

Ryan Higgingbotham, mitigating, said the dispute has been ongoing for some time and includes reports to the police from both sides.

"They recognise their actions are entirely inappropriate," he said. "Mrs Poismans is of previous good character. He isn't somebody who is a prolific offender and hasn't troubled the court for a long time. As a result of the stress he has been taking medication."

Mr Poismans admitted racially-aggravated harassment and Mrs Poismans admitted criminal damage when they appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

“It is disappointing to see you here,” the presiding magistrate told them. “We fully appreciate that neighbour disputes are tense and can cause people angst. But that does not give anyone leeway to commit criminal offences.

"The only two people in court today are you. We strongly encourage you both to think proportionately.”

Mrs Poismans was fined £80, with a £32 surcharge and £85 costs. Mr Poismans was fined £240, with £85 costs and a £96 surcharge. No compensation was awarded because it would only aggravate the situation. A 12-month restraining order was imposed.