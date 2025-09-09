Mansfield chocolate thief jailed

A shoplifter who stole more than £250 worth of chocolate has been tracked down by officers following a string of thefts.

The same Tesco Express in Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse, was targeted by Tammy Godley on four separate occasions between 20 July to 1 August.

The 37-year-old helped herself to a selection of chocolate from the shop shelves.

After being identified by CCTV video footage captured of each incident, Godley was arrested by patrolling officers from the Mansfield neighbourhood policing team.

Godely, of Meden Bank, Mansfield, was jailed for 20 months when she appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday (5 September) after pleading guilty to four counts of shop theft.

Inquiries remain ongoing for the second offender on 1 August.

PC Daniel Howard, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I hope this action reassures local businesses and the public that we will continue to do what we can to protect them from persistent offenders.”